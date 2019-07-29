An Post apologises after Listowel service ran out of money

An Post is apologising after the post office in Listowel ran out of money on Friday evening.

A Radio Kerry listener was in Listowel Post Office 5pm last Friday to collect her pension, but was told she couldn’t get her payment as there was no money left.

An Post has apologised and says it’s sorry for the inconvenience caused to customers.

The company wouldn’t say what caused the problem.

An Post says it ensured that customers would be able to access payments in Listowel Post Office on the following day, Saturday.