Two Kerry credit unions are in discussions about a possible merger.

Cara Credit Union, based in Tralee, Castleisland and Killorglin says it is in advanced discussions with Clanmaurice Credit Union in Ballyduff about the merger.

It says the purpose of the alliance is to secure the future of the Credit Union movement in Kerry and its presence in the community.

The Central Bank, which has been engaged as a regulator in the negotiations, has described the merger as an ideal fit.