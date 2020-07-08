Possibility of Tralee hosting August Féile na mBláth

There’s a possibility of Tralee hosting a festival this August, despite the Rose of Tralee being cancelled due to COVID-19.

At this week’s meeting of Tralee Municipal District, Fianna Fail Cllr Johnnie Wall asked if Féile na mBláth could be held in August, around the time the Rose festival would take place, in order to create an atmosphere and business in the town.

Féile na mBláth usually takes place in June, and council management say a decision on whether it’ll happen this year will be made after July 20th.

Mayor Terry O’Brien said the council had been in talks with Birds Amusements, who were planning to come to the town that week also.