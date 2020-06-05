Possibility Of Mixed Cards At Listowel Harvest Festival

Listowel could host mixed cards on 3 of the 7 days of its Harvest Festival, depending on social distancing requirements and potential crowd limitations in late September.

Jason Morris, HRI’s Director of Racing, stated: “Race meetings are all single code to minimise the number of people working at the racecourse with the possible sole exception of the Listowel Festival.”

If Listowel is unable to host mixed cards on the Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of their Festival then there will be five all-National Hunt days, with flat racing on the Monday and Thursday.

Meanwhile, there will be racing in Killarney in October, with 48 meetings around the Country from between March and June restored.

There will be a flat card on Sunday the 4th and a national hunt meeting on Monday the 5th.

It had already been announced that Killarney would race on July 7th, 13th and 15th while the August meeting goes ahead between Wednesday the 19th and Saturday the 22nd.

Thursday will be the sole evening card. There will be flat racing on the Wednesday and Friday, with national hunt meets on Thursday and Saturday.