Possibility of developing St Finan’s into five-star hotel being explored

The possibility of developing the former St Finan’s Hospital into a five-star hotel is being explored by an interested party.

It was announced last month that the historical Killarney building and the majority of the surrounding land was to go on sale to the general public.

The building has been vacant since 2012.

The HSE will retain part of the main campus for the development of the new Community Nursing Unit, while Kerry County Council is to acquire 5.5 acres of the site.

Kerry Independent Alliance councillor Michael Gleeson confirmed the possibility of developing St Finan’s as a luxury hotel is being examined: