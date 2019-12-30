Positive talks between Kerry County Council and Cromane fishermen

There have been constructive talks between Kerry County Council and fishermen in relation to a proposed landing facility in Mid Kerry.

Fine Gael TD and Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin, who organised the meeting, has proposed the establishment of a working group to discuss the provision of a landing facility for fishermen in Cromane.

A meeting between Kerry County Council and the local fishermen explored a number of options on the issue.

Minister Griffin says there is momentum at present and it’s important opportunities for funding from various government departments are not missed by the local authority.

He’s called on the council to convene the working group as a matter of priority in the new year.