Positive reaction on date for an oral hearing on proposed South Kerry Greenway

There has been a positive reaction to An Bord Pleanála’s decision to set a date for an oral hearing on the proposed South Kerry Greenway.

The proposal is for the construction of a 32-kilometre greenway, running from Glenbeigh to Renard.

Yesterday, An Bord Pleanála said a senior planning inspector has been appointed by the board to hold an oral hearing, which will take place on the 8th October in the Manor West Hotel in Tralee.

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill says that, now a date has been set, all involved are a step closer to receiving permission for the development.

He hopes all landowners will be facilitated and that the project will create new employment opportunities.

Elsewhere, there has been further positive reaction to the news on social media, following a tweet by Waterville councillor Norma Moriarty.