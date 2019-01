A popular West Kerry café and restaurant will change ownership next month.

Sammy’s Café and Restaurant in Inch has been purchased by the Kilkenny Group, which owns a number of stores throughout the country, including Christy’s in Killarney.

The property at Inch Beach has been owned by Mahmood Hussain and family for over 20 years.





The Kilkenny Group is one of Ireland’s best-known craft stores and is home to the country’s largest collection of Irish designers.