Popular Scottish dolphin finds a home in Tralee Bay

A famous Scottish dolphin has taken up residence in Kerry.

Spirtle, a bottlenose dolphin who is normally seen in Aberdeen, shot to fame after recovering from serious sunburn in 2016 causing her to have two-tone skin.

The Irish Whale and Dolphin Group says Tralee bay is now a popular spot for bottlenose dolphins with the area having its own population.

Joanne O’Brien who is a researcher with Galway-Mayo IT working with the group says they are trying to work out if Spirtle made the 1,000-kilometre voyage alone: