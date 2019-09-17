Popular Killarney Bingo venue closed indefinitely

A popular Killarney Bingo venue has closed down indefinitely, amid concerns about the safety of the building where it was held.

Conroy Hall in Killarney held its last Bingo session on Sunday night, after which punters were told the venue would no longer be available.

Concerns were originally raised about Conroy Hall during the summer, when it closed without warning.

Organisers of the Sunday night Bingo were told that there were some concerns about fire and safety regulations, which needed to be addressed.

After being closed for a number of weeks, the building re-opened again and Sunday night Bingo resumed.

However it has since emerged that SIPTU, which owns the hall, has now opted to close the building indefinitely.

A spokesman for SIPTU told Radio Kerry News that the union made the decision due to concerns about public safety.

He said the building was very old and an assessment needed to be carried out on the scale of work required to make it safe again.

This assessment will be made in the next six to 12 months, he said.

Meanwhile Independent Kerry TD Danny Healy-Rae said he was actively trying to source a new venue for Sunday night Bingo in Killarney, having been contacted about it by numerous constituents.