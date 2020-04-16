Poor broadband in Kerry hindering learning for Leaving Certificate students

Poor broadband in Kerry is hindering online learning for Leaving Certificate students.

That’s according to the annual Studyclix.ie 2020 Student Survey.

Studyclix surveyed 2,044, sixth year students in every county in Ireland between April 12th and 14th; it asked about their hopes and fears as well as their own handling of the COVID-19 lockdown.

The survey found that poor broadband and connectivity is a major issue for students.

28% of students in Kerry stated they had poor broadband.

Geography teacher and Studyclix.ie co-founder Luke Saunders, says Kerry, along with other rural counties, experienced poorer internet connectivity.

He says he fears the reality on the ground could be even worse, as this survey was conducted online meaning those who took part have access to the internet.

Nationally, more than 50% of students believe the Leaving Certificate exams should’ve been cancelled, with predictive grades awarded instead.

49% believe the exams should go ahead in some form, while 30% say delaying the exams until late summer was the right call, and 19% say the exams should’ve gone ahead in June with social distancing measures in place.