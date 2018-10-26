Polls open across Kerry for the Presidential election and blasphemy referendum

Polls have opened in Kerry and across the country for the Presidential election and blasphemy referendum.

People will have until this evening to cast their vote.

After a largely low-key campaign people will have the chance today to elect the President of Ireland.





Incumbent Michael D Higgins is seeking re-election to Áras an Uachtarain – the first sitting President to actively campaign for a second term.

Also on the ballot are Sinn Féin MEP Liadh Ni Riada and Independent Senator Joan Freeman.

The three businessmen Peter Casey, Seán Gallagher and Gavin Duffy will also be options when people enter the polling booth.

The expectation is that turnout will be low after a lacklustre campaign.

Votes are also being cast in the referendum on blasphemy.

A Yes vote would mean deleting the reference to blasphemy in the constitution, allowing the Oireachtas to get rid of the criminal offence of blasphemy.

A no vote would leave the constitution as it is currently.

Polling stations will be open between 7am and 10pm this evening.

Voters are advised to bring their voting card and official ID with them to the polling centres.