Polling stations open across Kerry

Polling stations are open across Kerry for the almost 117,000 people eligible to vote.

There are 13 candidates vying for the five seats in the Kerry constituency.

Voting has begun across County Kerry at a total of 260 polling booths; this is up from 212 in the 2016 General Election.

There’s also a slightly higher electorate this year at almost 117,000 (116,886), up from close to 113,000 (112,751).

There are five seats up for grabs in the Kerry constituency, with 13 candidates in the field, down from 16 in the 2016 election.

People can cast their vote between 7am to 10pm today, and must bring identification, and their polling card, if they received one in the post.

People can check if they’re eligible to vote and where to vote on checktheregister.ie or they can call Kerry County Council’s dedicated phone number 1800 245 380, which is manned all day.

People intending on travelling to the count centre at Killarney Sport and Leisure Centre tomorrow are being reminded there’s no parking at the venue, and gardaí will be ticketing cars parked on the bypass.

A shuttle bus service is being provided from the Royal Hotel to the count centre.