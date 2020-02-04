Poll shows surge in Sinn Fein support but drop in Healy-Rae vote

A new opinion poll is showing a significant drop in the Healy-Rae vote while the Sinn Fein surge is being replicated in Kerry.

That’s according to a TG4/Ipsos MRBI constituency poll carried out over last weekend.

This poll was conducted among 538 adults in Kerry on Saturday and Sunday and has a margin of error of 4%.

It shows Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae and Sinn Fein Cllr Pa Daly, who is aiming to hold the party’s seat following the retirement of Martin Ferris, lead the way on 20% each.

Fine Gael TD and Junior Minister Brendan Griffin is on 17% followed by Fianna Fail’s Norma Foley at 10%.

Green Party candidate Cleo Murphy and Fianna Fail TD John Brassil are both on 9%.

Fine Gael’s Mike Kennelly is on 6% and Fianna Fail’s Norma Moriarty is on 4%.

Also, on 4% is Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae, which is a big drop on his 2016 election performance when he had almost 13% of first preferences.

Aontu candidate Sonny Foran is on 2% and Independent Ted Cronin has 1%.

John Bowler of the Irish Freedom Party and Independent Sean O’Leary haven’t registered support according to the poll.