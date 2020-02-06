Poll finds health, crime and rural isolation of most concern to Kerry voters

Health, crime, and rural isolation are the most important issues for voters in Kerry according to an online poll conducted by Radio Kerry.

Those who took part in the survey listed health as the issue they’re most concerned with, followed by crime, and rural isolation.

In fourth place was the issue of pensions, while housing was in fifth position.

Between January 29th and February 3rd, Radio Kerry conducted an online poll on its website.

It was aimed at general election voters in Kerry and asked them to identify the issues of most concern.

422 people took part.

Participants were presented with 21 issues and were asked to rate each topic as to whether they were very concerned about it, somewhat concerned, not concerned, or neutral.

75% of those who took part (317) said they were very concerned about health, 56% (238) cited crime, 54.5% (230) said they were very concerned about rural isolation, the pensions issue was very concerning for almost 53% (223) while almost 51% (215) cited housing.

In sixth place was homelessness (193), followed by carers’ rights (188), disability issues (183), roads (177) and in tenth position was the Universal Social Charge (171).

The issues listed in the survey were Brexit, broadband, carers’ rights, childcare, climate change, crime, disability, education, farming, fishing, health, homelessness, the hospitality VAT rate, housing, pensions, public transport, roads, rural isolation, Shannon LNG, unemployment and USC.