Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae, Fine Gael TD & Minister for State Brendan Griffin and Councillor Norma Moriarty respond to reports that four people living in temporary accommodation for asylum seekers in Cahersiveen had developed COVID-19.
77 more deaths from COVID-19
Seventy-seven more people have died from COVID-19 nationally, bringing the total number of deaths to 687. Four hundred and one new cases of the...
Anyone who bought Lotto tickets in Killarney urged to check them carefully
The National Lottery is encouraging anyone that bought tickets in Killarney to check them carefully.It’s after the tourism capital was announced as the location...
Gardaí appeal for help following theft from Tralee property
Gardaí are appealing for help following the theft of a number of items from a property on the Castlemaine Road in Tralee.Five hurling sliotars...
Episode 4 – Viking Spindle Whorls
In this episode, Kerry County Museum curator Helen O’Carroll explains how the story behind the spindle whorls challenge stereotypes about Vikings. A spindle whorl...
Frontline Shoutouts – April 20th, 2020
To the Medical teams, Gardai, Cleaners, Security guards, Supermarket and Grocery store staff, media teams, emergency services, pharmacies, financial institutions … to all providing...