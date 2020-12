Kerry manager Fintan O’Connor says playing as the curtain raiser to the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final is a huge opportunity.

This Sunday sees Kerry face off against Antrim in the Joe McDonagh Cup decider, in Croke Park at 1 o’clock.

The Final goes ahead before the Limerick versus Waterford Liam McCarthy Cup showpiece.

O’Connor wants his players to enjoy it but also to remain focused https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/focmidweek.mp3

The Kerry hurling team will not be announced until the morning of the match