Player & Coach of the Month Award’s for Kerry Basketball Clubs

Garveys Tralee Warriors Paul Dick has been named December Player of the Month by Basketball Ireland.

The pointguard has earned the award after some superb performances in the Mens Superleague over the last month.

Garveys Tralee Warriors and Keanes Supervalu Killorglin will go head to head in the rivalry match of the Mens Superleague this Saturday at 7:15 in Killorglin.





Meanwhile, Liam Culloty of Team Tom McCarthys St Mary’s has won the Womens Division 1 Southern Conference Coach of the Month for December.