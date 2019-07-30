Plastic found in canyon over 2,000 metres underwater off Kerry coast

Plastic has been found at a depth of over 2,000 metres off the coast of Dingle.

Researchers from University College Cork led an expedition 320 kilometres off the Kerry coast to a depth of 2,125 metres; that is water deep enough to stack ten Eiffel Towers.

The Marine Geology Research group found the plastic in the deep submarine canyon while investigating cold-water coral habitats in the Porcupine Bank Canyon.

The team has said it is sad and incredible that human plastic waste can be found so deep in the ocean.