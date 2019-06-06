Plans unveiled to convert Causeway’s Shannon Ballroom into community facility

A 70-year-old building which was once a famous dance venue, is to get a new lease of life as a community hub for the people of a north Kerry village.

The Shannon Ballroom in Causeway was built in the 1940s and was a popular dance venue throughout the 50s and 60s, hosting the top showbands of the era.

It ceased operating as a music venue in 1965 and was then used for many years as a sports facility for the local schools.

The building has not been used since the mid 90s; however Causeway Community Action Group now want to raise €80,000 to purchase it from the owners.

The aim is to convert it into a multi-purpose centre which would be used by the whole community.

Chair of the group Fiona Casey says they plan to write to every household in the parish and seek donations towards the project: