Kerry County Council is planning to build twenty houses in the east of the county.

The proposed development at Rathmore will include twelve three-bed units and eight two-bed units, an access road and parking.

The plans will be available for inspection by the public until December 14th at County Buildings, Tralee, the Killarney Municipal District office and the Kerry County Council website (www.kerrycoco.ie ).





Submissions on the plans will be accepted until January 10th.