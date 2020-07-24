Plans for Tralee waste recycling facility appealed to An Bord Pleanala

Plans for a waste recycling and civic amenity site in a Tralee industrial estate have been appealed to An Bord Pleanala.

Kerry County Council recently granted planning to Dillon Waste; they had sought ten-year permission to develop the facility in the townland of Buntalloon in the Monavalley Industrial Estate.

The proposed development by Dillon Waste would be located adjacent to the Bracker O’Regan Road in Tralee, and include a building measuring over 2,600 square metres, external storage, a weighbridge, parking, and new vehicular access.

The facility would accept skip and glass waste and have a civic amenity facility.

Several objections were made raising concerns including traffic, noise pollution, and potential impact on residential amenity.

Kerry County Council planners, however, granted permission, stating the location in an industrial estate is the most appropriate for such a development, and that issues about potential odour and noise were addressed.

The case has now been appealed to An Bord Pleanala by the Lynch Family Partnership and Darren and Laura Donohue; a decision is due to be made on it by November 16th.