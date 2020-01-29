Plans for site gifted to the people of Tralee to go on display

Plans for a proposed development on the Island of Geese site in Tralee will be placed on public display before the end of this month.

Kerry County Council says the plans will include the public space and an office building on the site of the former Denny’s factory.

In 2014, Kerry Group gifted the 2.3 acre Island of Geese site to the people of Tralee.

In April 2017, consultants Reddy Architecture + Urbanism were tasked with identifying options for the site incorporating a number of guiding principles, including stimulating economic growth and job creation, and retaining a minimum of 30% of the site as a public amenity space.

Almost 800 submissions were received by Kerry County Council from members of the public with ideas on how to use the site.

The site has also been identified as a potential location for a new courthouse.

The council now says plans for a proposed development on the Island of Geese will be put on public display by the end of this month.