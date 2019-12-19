Plans published for new Foynes to Limerick Road including Adare Bypass

Plans have been published for the new Foynes to Limerick Road including the Adare Bypass.

Limerick City and County Council has submitted an Environmental Impact Assessment report and Natura Impact Statement to An Bord Pleanála for approval.

The proposed Foynes to Limerick Road development includes the Adare Bypass, and incorporates the Foynes to Rathkeale Protected Road Scheme, the Attyflin Motorway Scheme, and the Foynes Service Area Scheme.

It includes over 30km of dual carriageway and a 5-hectare service area near Foynes with parking for 35 heavy goods vehicles, and a new junction onto the Foynes Port access road.

A copy of the plans can be viewed at Limerick City and County Council buildings or at www.FoynesLimerick.ie up until 14th February, and submissions can be made up until the same date.