Plans on public display for traffic lights for one of Tralee’s most dangerous junctions

Members of the public are being invited to submit their views on installing traffic lights at one of the most dangerous junctions in Tralee.

Earlier this year, it was decided that traffic lights and pedestrian facilities would be installed at the Low Field, an area in the town centre located at the back of the Brandon Hotel.

The decision was made following lobbying by several Tralee council members, who cited numerous accidents and increased traffic flow at this junction in recent years.

The public consultation process has now opened, and the plans are on display at County Buildings, Rathass; at Town Hall, Prince’s Quay, Tralee and on the Kerry County Council website, www.kerrycoco.ie

The public has until August 18th to make submissions.