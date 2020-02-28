Plans in place at University Hospital Kerry to deal with coronavirus

A consultant in emergency medicine at University Hospital Kerry says plans are in place to deal with any confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Dr Pro Mukherjee says protocols for infectious diseases are being further adapted at the hospital in preparation for COVID-19 cases.

He says UHK is also putting forward business cases to get higher standard isolation facilities.

The consultant, who’s the UHK lead on coronavirus, is reminding anyone displaying symptoms to phone their GP instead of travelling to their local surgery or emergency department.

Dr Mukherjee says the coronavirus is causing fear, but adds everyone can help reduce the impact through proper hand hygiene: