Plans in place at SouthDoc to reduce disruption due to strike

SouthDoc says they’ve plans in place to minimise disruption to patients due to strike action.

Around 60 SIPTU members, who are drivers and administration staff with the out-of-hours doctors service in Kerry and Cork, began 24-hour action this morning in a row over the reversal of pay cuts.

Some staff in Valentia Hospital and St Joseph’s Nursing Home, Killorglin also walked off the job as part of a nationwide strike by Section 39 workers, who work in privately run services funded by the HSE.

Medical Director of SouthDoc, Dr Gary Stack says their service will be impacted from 6 o’clock this evening until 8 o’clock tomorrow morning.

Treatment centres in Listowel and Castleisland won’t be staffed, so people from those areas will have to travel to Tralee and Killarney.

It’s unlikely there’ll be house calls, and Dr Stack is appealing to people not call during the peak time of 6 to 8pm due to a reduced number of call takers.