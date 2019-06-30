Plans in place for parishes left without resident priest

Bishop Ray Browne has said that plans are in place for parishes that have been left without a resident priest in Kerry.

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Castlemaine and Kilcummin will no longer have a parish priest from next month onwards.

The Bishop of Kerry said in an interview with Mary Fagan on Radio Kerry this morning that pastoral areas will be tackled by smaller groups of priests with more responsibilities.

He added that parishes have responded well in the past to what he describes as a huge challenge.