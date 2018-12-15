Plans for North Kerry battery storage compound appealed to An Bord Pleanala

Plans to develop a battery storage compound in North Kerry have been appealed to An Bord Pleanala.

Knocknagoum Windfarm Ltd was granted planning permission by Kerry County Council for the development at Muingnaminnane, however it’s now been appealed to An Bord Pleanala by Lyreacrompane Heritage Group.

The plans are for a battery storage compound adjacent to the existing substation, with up to 10 container units, associated electrical equipment, and transformers.





An Bord Pleanala should make a decision in the coming months.