Plans for new Killarney Aldi store appealed to An Bord Pleanala

Plans by Aldi to build a new shop in Killarney have been appealed to An Bord Pleanala.

Kerry County Council granted planning permission last month for the larger Project Fresh store, which Aldi is hoping will replace its existing Killarney outlet.

Aldi’s plans are for a new 1,200m² store, which would be almost 50% larger than the existing premises in Ardshanavooly, and be complete by 2020.





The company says the Project Fresh format with hi-spec fixtures and fittings would provide a more efficient and hassle-free shopping experience.

The plans for the site, next to the existing store, include vehicular and pedestrian access from Artubus Drive and Park Road.

Kerry County Council granted planning permission for the development last month, but it’s now been appealed by Michael Hegarty to An Bord Pleanala, who should make a decision on the case in the coming months.