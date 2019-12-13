Plans by Michael Healy-Rae to develop former Tralee pub hit appealed

Plans by Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae to develop a former Tralee pub have hit another stumbling block.

He previously had plans for the former Nancy Myles pub in Ballymullen, but they were appealed to An Bord Pleanála, who ruled against them.

He has since reapplied and been granted planning permission by Kerry County Council, but this has now been appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

Kerry County Council recently granted planning permission to Independent Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae to change the use of Nancy Myles pub at 14 Ballymullen, Tralee into four residential units, as well as the removal of a rear boundary wall to allow for car parking spaces.

This has now been appealed to An Bord Pleanála by Michael Horgan, who lives nearby.

In his submission to the council, Mr Horgan referenced the TD’s previous similar planning application and his ‘sizeable’ portfolio of rental properties.

He also stated the subdivision of the premises into several apartments would depreciate the value of other properties in the area, and would have a negative impact on residential amenities.

In November last year, Deputy Healy-Rae was refused permission by An Bord Pleanála to develop the site.

The appeals board overturned Kerry County Council’s grant of permission to convert the ground floor into four apartments; the TD had originally applied for permission to develop nine apartments.

An Bord Pleanála is due to decide on the latest case by the 20th of April.