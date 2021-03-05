Plans to honour those who died in pandemic

Kerry County Council is to examine all proposals to commemorate all of the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sinn Fein councillor Cathal Foley asked the local authority at the Tralee Municipal District meeting to design and erect a suitable memorial to all those who died from the virus at some point in the future.

The council said it will consider proposals on a countywide basis and along with honouring the victims it will see to acknowledge the heroism of frontline workers.

The request is to be forwarded to the council’s Corporate Policy Group for consideration.