Plans to establish €2 million specialised packaging centre in Tralee delayed

Plans to establish a €2 million specialised packaging and supply centre in Tralee have been delayed.

That’s despite the initial announcement being made over a year ago.

In December 2018, UK based company Central Pharma announced it was establishing the centre at the IDA Advanced Technology Building at Kerry Technology Park.

It was anticipated the centre would bring up to150 jobs to Kerry over the coming five years.

The company is the leading outsource partner to the world’s top pharmaceutical and nutraceutical firms.

IDA Ireland says it’s been informed by Central Pharma that its original plans to establish a contract packaging and supply centre in Tralee have been delayed.

IDA is in close contact and working with Central Pharma to ensure the project advances.

Department Manager of IDA Ireland’s Emerging Business Division, Rory Mullen said the delay is obviously unfortunate and disappointing.