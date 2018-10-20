Plans due to be ready next month for N69 works

Plans are due to be submitted to Transport Infrastructure Ireland next month for works on the N69 between Listowel and Tralee.

Kerry County Council says the pavement overlay design for the 4km section between Coolnaleen Cross to Mountcoal is underway, with all ground surveys substantially complete.

They say the final design report will be submitted to TII by early November, and subject to its approval, the council expects to have the tenders for the works published shortly afterwards.





The local authority was responding to a question from Cllr Mike Kennelly, who called for a progress report on the proposed road works.