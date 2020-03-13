Plans to develop distillery in former Killarney coach house appealed

Plans to develop a distillery in a former Killarney coach house have been appealed.

In January, Kerry County Council granted permission, subject to 36 conditions, to Killarney Distillers Limited to conserve and refurbish the 19th century building within Aghadoe House, which is a protected structure.

The development says a craft distillery would be sensitively incorporated into the coach house and courtyard.

The application also includes a reception, café, restaurant, shop and bar facilities.

The decision has been appealed to An Bord Pleanala by the Lakes and Rivers of Kerry Salmon and Trout Conservation and Protection Association.