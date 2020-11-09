There are plans to develop community digital services in nine locations around Kerry.

A Broadband Connection Point, which is a funded community hub under the National Broadband Plan, is to be commissioned shortly in Kielduff outside of Tralee.

This is to be the first of nine in the county to provide facilities such as broadband for remote work, blended education and online learning, according to Kerry County Council.

In the county, just under 30% of premises will require the National Broadband Plan to deliver high-speed broadband services to their premises.