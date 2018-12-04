Plans for Clieveragh Flood Relief Scheme out on public consultation

Plans for the Clieveragh Flood Relief Scheme in Listowel have gone out on public consultation.

They’re on display in the Listowel Municipal District and Kerry County Council offices up until 4th of January.

This is part of the Planning and Development Regulations Part 8 process, where the council applies for planning permission for the flood relief scheme in the townlands of Clieveragh and Curraghatoosane.





Members of the public can view the plans and make submissions or observations on them up until the 18th of January; a report will then come before Listowel MD councillors for approval.