Kerry County Council is planning to build 22 houses in Ardfert.

The proposed development at Farranwilliam will include six one-bed, six two-bed and ten three-bed houses.

There will also be carparking and landscaping.

The council says best practice environmental management measures shall be adhered to throughout the project.





Plans can be inspected until November 30th at the Tralee Municipal District Office or at kerrycoco.ie.

Submissions must be made before close of business on December 14th.