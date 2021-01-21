Plans for 12-turbine windfarm in North Kerry submitted to An Bord Pleanála

It’s intended to apply for permission to construct a 12-turbine windfarm in North Kerry.

Shronowen Wind Farm Limited has given notice of its intention to make an application to develop a windfarm in Ballyline West, Coolkeragh [Cool-care-uck] Dromalivaun and Tullamore.

The new proposal comprises: 12 wind turbines, with a maximum height of 150m, a 90-metre mast, over 11km of service roads, underground cables, new road junctions, water management systems and the felling of trees.

The application will seek a ten-year planning permission for the 30-year wind farm, across Ballyline West, Coolkeragh, Dromalivaun and Tullamore.

An environmental impact assessment report and natura impact statement have been prepared, both of which can be viewed at An Bord Pleanála or Kerry County Council offices; contact the offices remotely first due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The application can also be viewed at shronowenwindfarmplanning.ie.

Submissions or observations may be made to An Bord Pleanála before 12th March.