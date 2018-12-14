Plans for 10 houses for the elderly in Killarney refused by An Bord Pleanala

Plans by a private developer to build 10 houses for the elderly in Killarney have been turned down by An Bord Pleanala.

Terradaniel Ltd had appealed Kerry County Council’s decision to refuse planning permission for the development at 19 and 20 St Mary’s Road, Killarney.

Terradaniel Ltd proposed building 10 single storey one-bedroom houses, suitable for elderly occupation, along with a landscaped amenity or recreational area, and a new site entrance.





Kerry County Council refused permission, saying it would be contrary to proposed planning and sustainable development of the area.

They said its layout and design, and restricted access and car parking would constitute undesirable back land development and a substandard level of residential amenity.

The developer, Terradaniel Ltd appealed the case to An Bord Pleanala, who has now upheld the council’s decision.

The board says with no parking provision or private amenity space, the proposed development would result in a congested layout and poor residential environment for occupiers.

They also say given the location on a laneway, it could result in traffic and parking congestion on the surrounding lanes.