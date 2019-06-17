Planning sought for south Kerry micro distillery

Planning is being sought for a micro distillery in south Kerry.

Portmagee Distilling and Brewing Company Limited have lodged the application with Kerry County Council for Barrack Hill, Doory, Portmagee.

The application seeks to reconstruct and change the use of existing farm buildings to a visitor centre and micro distillery.

It also includes the demolition of existing farming structures, the construction of a replacement building to be used as a café, the building of three geodomes to be used as an interpretative centre and a bus and car park.

A decision will be made by July 30th.