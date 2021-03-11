Planning sought for residential development on site of former CBS monastery in Tralee

Permission is being sought to demolish a former CBS monastery in Tralee for a housing development.

Kerry County Council is currently considering the application.

Nailun Limited has applied to the council for planning permission to demolish the existing two storey former CBS monastery at The Green, Tralee.

It is not a protected structure.

The planning application then seeks to build a residential development comprising 23 units, which will be accessed from the existing vehicular entrance from Castlecountess.

These will include one one-bed unit, 17 two-bed units and five three-bed units.

The development will include nine two storey semi-detached and terraced houses and fourteen apartments in a four-storey block; each apartment will have a balcony or terrace.

The application also seeks permission for 32 car parking spaces spread over surface and basement levels, bicycle parking, landscaping, bin storage and a play area.

A decision from Kerry County Council is due by June 4th.