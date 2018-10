Planning permission is being sought for four warehouses and a garden centre at Manor West, Tralee.

Ashman Developments Limited are applying to Kerry County Council for the development, which will include 330 car parking spaces and over 8,000 square metres of retail space.

The proposed development is bounded by Manor West Retail Park to the north, by Deerpark to the west and by open fields to the south and east.





Planners will decide on the application in the coming months.