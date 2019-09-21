Planning sought to continue use of quarry near Killarney

Planning is being sought for the continuing use of lands near Killarney for a quarry processing sand and gravel.

MF Quirke and Sons have applied to Kerry County Council to continue using the existing 23-hectare quarry at Ballahacommane and extending the quarry at Ardaneanig to a total site area of 12.5 hectares.

The permission is being sought for thirty years and the application includes an Environmental Impact Assessment and Natura Impact Statement.

A decision will be made by planners by October 1st.