Planning sought to complete south Kerry ghost estate

Planning permission is being sought to complete a ghost estate in south Kerry.

The housing development is located in Sneem.

Árd an Óir is a 42-house development at Drimnabeg on the Kenmare Road in Sneem but has remained unfinished since the recession.

The property was once in NAMA before being sold.

According to the Property Price Register, the development was sold again at the end of last year for €510,750.

Dolent Properties LP is to apply for planning permission to Kerry County Council to retain and complete the development, which was originally given the go-ahead in 2006, that planning has since lapsed.

The application seeks to retain and complete six houses, modify the parking layout, provide public parallel parking on the public road and landscaping.

Permission is also sought to build three two-bedroom end-of-terrace dwellings.