Planning sought for changes to Tralee NCT centre

The Tralee NCT centre is earmarked for a makeover.

Applus Inspection Services Limited, which runs the national car testing service, has applied to Kerry County Council for planning permission to change the layout of its facility at Kingdom Marts Estate, Carrigeendaniel, Tralee.

The application includes building a new waiting/reception area and toilets on the ground floor and a first-floor mezzanine for a staff canteen and open plan area.

Planners will decide on the application in the coming months.