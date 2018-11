Planning is being sought for a three-storey apartment building in Dingle.

Michael Slattery has applied to Kerry County Council to demolish redundant old school structures and outbuildings in Farrannakilla and change the use of the main school building to a B and B with five guest bedrooms.

Permission is also sought to build a new three-storey apartment building with thirteen residential units along with carparking and landscaping.





A decision is due by December 2nd.