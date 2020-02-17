Planning sought for amusement arcade in Tralee town centre

Planning permission is being sought for an amusement arcade in Tralee town centre.

Sanazat Limited has applied to Kerry County Council for change of use of the ground floor of 31 Lower Castle Street and the first floor of 10 Courthouse Lane from retail use to an indoor sports and recreational centre.

This includes internet, amusement and gaming machines.

The application also seeks to remove the internal dividing wall to form one unit.

Kerry County Council planners will decide on the application in the coming weeks.