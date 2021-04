Planners will decide later this month on an application to build almost 70 apartments in Killarney.

Carraig Property Platform Limited has applied to Kerry County Council to demolish the former Advance Tyres building at the Woodlands Industrial Estate near the Killarney Bypass.

The developer wants to build a five-storey building housing 68 apartments along with carparking and associated services.

A decision is due by April 26th.