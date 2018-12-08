Planning refused for waste management facility in west Kerry

An Bord Pleanala has turned down planning permission for a waste management facility in west Kerry.

Lakes and Rivers of Kerry care of Michael Horgan appealed a decision by Kerry County Council to grant permission to Allman Contracts Limited for the proposed development.

The application sought to develop a facility at Garrynadur, Lispole for the recovery of inert waste material for the purposes of land reclamation for agricultural activity.





An Bord Pleanala refused permission as it was not satisfied the proposed development would not give rise to an unacceptable risk water pollution and sedimentation.

The site is on steeply sloping lands adjoining the Owenalondrig river, which is a habitat for salmon and trout.

The Board also said a Environmental Impact Assessment Report would be required for the development.